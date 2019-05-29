Less Than Half of Russians Would Vote for Putin Today – State Poll

Less than half of Russians would vote for President Vladimir Putin in a new presidential election, according to a closed survey obtained by the RBC news website. Putin won reelection with nearly 77 percent of the vote in March 2018, extending his presidency by another six-year term.

If the elections were held this Sunday, only 48 percent of Russians said they would vote for Putin, according to the state-run FOM polling agency’s survey cited by RBC on Wednesday. Putin’s electoral rating, which measures how many people are willing to vote for a particular candidate, averaged 47 percent over the past year, public data on FOM’s website said. FOM conducted the closed survey between mid-March and early April at the request of the Kremlin.