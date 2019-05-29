Less Than Half of Russians Would Vote for Putin Today – State Poll

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Less than half of Russians would vote for President Vladimir Putin in a new presidential election, according to a closed survey obtained by the RBC news website.

Putin won reelection with nearly 77 percent of the vote in March 2018, extending his presidency by another six-year term.

If the elections were held this Sunday, only 48 percent of Russians said they would vote for Putin, according to the state-run FOM polling agency’s survey cited by RBC on Wednesday.

Putin’s electoral rating, which measures how many people are willing to vote for a particular candidate, averaged 47 percent over the past year, public data on FOM’s website said.

FOM conducted the closed survey between mid-March and early April at the request of the Kremlin.

Another state-funded polling agency said last week that trust in Putin has dropped to 13-year lows.

Russians “don’t believe that life tomorrow will be better than today,” Valery Fyodorov, the head of the state-funded VTsIOM pollster that published last week’s poll, told Dozhd TV regarding the president’s low trust levels.

Read more about: Poll , Putin

Read more

Putin

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for Rising Costs of Living, Poll Says

More Russians held the president responsible for rising costs than in the past four years, according to Levada.
Putin

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

The share of Russians who blame their head of state for social and economic issues has gone up annually since January 2015, according to Levada.
Poll

Russians' Trust in Military Grows While Political Parties Falter – Poll

Trust in Russia’s military and intelligence services has grown while trust in government agencies, banks, and big business has faltered over the past...
Poll

One in Five Russians Would Vote for Fake Putin Protege

Levada’s experiment showed that 18 percent of those polled were ready to cast their ballot for a fictional “Andrei Semyonov,”