‘Disappointed’ Russian Communists Demand Apology and Reshoot of ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Now that the final episode of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” has aired, a spectre may be haunting Westeros: The spectre of communism.

Unsatisfied with the fate of the show’s heroes and villains, a branch of the Communists of Russia Party has penned an open letter to HBO and the show’s producers demanding a reshoot of the final season.

“There are many sincere fans of this wonderful series in our party because it demonstrates the consequences that monarchist regimes can bring,” Sergei Matasov, the first secretary of the party’s regional committee in Russia’s republic of Altai, wrote last week.