‘Disappointed’ Russian Communists Demand Apology and Reshoot of ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Now that the final episode of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” has aired, a spectre may be haunting Westeros: The spectre of communism.
Unsatisfied with the fate of the show’s heroes and villains, a branch of the Communists of Russia Party has penned an open letter to HBO and the show’s producers demanding a reshoot of the final season.
“There are many sincere fans of this wonderful series in our party because it demonstrates the consequences that monarchist regimes can bring,” Sergei Matasov, the first secretary of the party’s regional committee in Russia’s republic of Altai, wrote last week.
According to the party’s members, the producers failed to listen to their fans while filming the final six episodes, resulting in an “ill-conceived storyline,” “poor acting” and a “lack of logical conclusions.”
The Communists accused the show of “disappointing millions of fans and presumably misappropriating the funds allocated to the show, which came from the taxes of ordinary American workers and downtrodden negroes.”
“We… demand an immediate apology from the creators of the finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ and a compulsory reshoot of the final season with new directors and screenwriters,” the Russian communists concluded, adding that their comrades from the U.S. Communist Party should be involved in the reshoot.