Russia's FSB Wants Alleged U.S. Spy Whelan to Be Held for 3 More Months – Interfax

Russia's FSB security service has asked a court to keep a former U.S. marine accused of espionage in pre-trial detention for another three months, Interfax reported on Tuesday.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on December 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.