Three Killed in Russian Chemical Plant Blast

At least three people have been killed in a chemical plant explosion in central Russia, media reported and the Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

Three workers were killed and one hospitalized with injuries at the Azot plant owned by fertilizer producer Uralchem, Perm region’s 59.ru news website reported.

The outlet quoted the regional safety administration in saying that the blast occurred during “welding works.”

The Emergency Situations Ministry’s regional office, which confirmed the deaths and injuries, called the incident an “industrial accident.” It said that its experts were monitoring air quality at the plant and added that there is no threat to the population.

Authorities opened a criminal investigation into multiple deaths due to safety violations at a facility that produces explosives.

