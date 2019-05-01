Russia Says a Local Firm Deliberately Contaminated Oil Pipeline

Months of work are needed to restore clean oil supplies via a key Russian pipeline to Europe, Belarus said on Tuesday, as Moscow suggested a deliberate act was behind the contamination that prompted some countries to release state oil reserves.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries halted oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline last week after finding contaminants that can damage refinery equipment.

A long outage could force refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to cut operations and prompt Moscow to reduce oil production. It could also trigger claims by Western oil buyers against Russian producers and pipeline monopoly Transneft for lost profits as they struggle to sell contaminated oil.

Nikolai Tokarev, head of Transneft, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the contamination had been deliberately conducted by a private firm in the Russian region of Samara, on the Volga river.

The company "accumulates oil from small producers in the Ulyanovsk, Orenburg and Samara regions ... and is transferring it to the pipeline system", said Tokarev, a close ally of Putin, without identifying the company.

"This company ... has deliberately injected oil that was not properly prepared (for entry to the pipeline system)."

Clean oil

Tokarev added that Belarus had received clean oil from Russia on Tuesday, while contaminated oil was being returned from Belarus to Russia by rail.

"We will later mix it with regular oil in (the Russian Black Sea port of) Novorossiisk and sell it onwards," he told Putin. "We expect the situation to improve in the near future and will resume working on a regular schedule."

Russia's Energy Ministry said talks were held on Tuesday with oil pipelines operators in Hungary and Slovakia. It said parties involved planned to resume the transit of oil as soon as possible and oil quality at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga would be back to normal before May 7.

Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft said supplies of clean oil transported via the pipeline should be restored from mid-May.

Ukraine's Ukrtransnafta said parties in the Budapest talks agreed to remove about 400,000 tons of low-quality oil from Druzhba in Ukraine and Belarus and store it in reservoirs. It said clean oil was expected to reach the European Union on May 18.