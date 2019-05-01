Maduro Was Ready to Leave Venezuela but Russia Convinced Him to Rethink – Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State spoke of Russian intervention in a television interview, the Kremlin has been reported as refuting the claim.

By Reuters
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guido is calling for an uprising Zuma/TASS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was prepared to leave the country on Tuesday morning in the face of a call for an uprising by opposition leader Juan Guaido, but reversed his plan after Russia intervened, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a U.S. television interview on Tuesday.

"They had an airplane on the tarmac. He was ready to leave this morning, as we understand it. Russians indicated he should stay," Pompeo said in an interview with CNN.

However, CNN reported that Pompeo's claim has been refuted by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who CNN cited as saying: "Washington tried its best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as a part of information war."

 

Read more about: Venezuela

Read more

sky high

Russia Says It Has Opened Helicopter Training Center in Venezuela

This is Moscow's latest gesture of support for President Nicolas Maduro.
Rebuttal

Russian Advisers Will Stay in Venezuela ‘as Long as Necessary,' Moscow Vows

Trump has called on Russia to "get out" of Venezuela.
russia reacts

Kremlin Rejects Trump's Call for Russia to Pull out of Venezuela

Russian officials say their actions were lawful.
Venezuela

Trump Says Russian Military Must Leave Venezuela

Asked how he would make Russian forces leave, Trump said: "We'll see. All options are open."