Russia Opens First Center To Issue Russian Passports to East Ukrainians

Russia has opened its first center aimed at issuing Russian passports to residents of separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine, Interfax reported on Monday. Last week, President Vladimir Putin signed an order to simplify the procedure for obtaining a Russian passport for residents of separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine, prompting calls from Kiev for more international sanctions.

news Putin Says Russians and Ukrainians Would Benefit From Shared Citizenship Read more

"Today, the center begins work in a test mode. We are now accepting documents from people living in the Luhansk People’s Republic. As the number of requests grows, we will increase the number of such centers," Kirill Alzimov, a representative of the Interior Ministry’s migration department, told Interfax. According to Alzimov, the center, located in Russia’s Southern Federal District bordering Ukraine, can accept up to 200 applications per day. Residents of the unrecognized Luhansk People’s Republic will be able to apply for Russian citizenship without obtaining a temporary residence permit, he added.