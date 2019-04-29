Clean Russian Oil Yet to Reach Belarus via Major Pipeline to Europe

Belarus said on Monday that clean Russian oil had yet to reach its borders via a major pipeline supplying Europe after tainted crude running through the system prompted several importers to halt flows last week.

State-run oil firm Belneftekhim said Belarusian refineries were still running at reduced capacity, after Moscow had said it would start pumping clean crude from Monday through the Druzhba network that supplies refineries as far west as Germany.

Moscow had also said on Friday it would take two weeks to stabilise oil supplies across the Druzhba network, which has northern and southern pipeline spurs.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries on the network suspended imports via the pipeline after finding contaminants in the crude that can damage refinery equipment.

A source with a buyer at the northern Druzhba leg said on Monday that supplies via Adamova Zastava to Poland and Germany were still halted and not expected to resume in the short term.

Belneftekhim said it was holding talks at Russia's Energy Ministry with Russian oil firms on the matter.