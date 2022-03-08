Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Warns Ban on Russian Oil Will Have 'Catastrophic Consequences'

By AFP
Novak said it would be "impossible" to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market. TASS / RBC

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned Monday that a ban on Russian oil imports would have "catastrophic" consequences, as Western allies consider further sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

"A ban on Russian oil will lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market. The surge in prices will be unpredictable — more than $300 per barrel, if not more," Novak said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. 

Novak added that it would be "impossible" to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market. 

"It will take more than one year and it will be much more expensive for European consumers," he said. 

"European politicians should then honestly warn their citizens, consumers what awaits them and that prices at gas stations, for electricity, for heating will skyrocket," he said. 

Novak said talks of an embargo on Russian oil creates "instability and leads to significant harm for consumers."

He added that in retaliation for the halt on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Russia could stop supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. 

"So far we have not made this decision. Nobody will benefit from this," Novak said. 

"Although European politicians are pushing us to this with their statements and accusations against Russia," he added. 

Read more about: Oil , Sanctions

Read more

Freeze-out

Russia Running Out of Oil Customers

The price might be working in Russia's favor, but it faces a major freeze-out from buyers.
Sanctions accusations

Russia's Rosneft Says U.S. Statements on Its Venezuela Operations Groundless

The oil producer was conducting "purely commercial operations" in line with international law, Rosneft said.
Oil

Rosneft Pulls Out of $30 Bln Iran Oil Project Over Fears of U.S. Sanctions, Media Reports

In November 2017, Rosneft announced a draft deal to jointly work on several “strategic” contracts in Iran, which together would bring up to $30 billion...
Oil

Russia Clashes With Western Oil Buyers Over New Deals as Sanctions Loom

Russian energy majors brace for impending sanctions by pressing for payment in euros instead of U.S. dollars.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.