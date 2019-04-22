Russia's Far East Braces for Fresh Wildfires

A region in Russia’s Far East has bolstered its capabilities to combat wildfires after the first wave injured dozens and left hundreds more homeless.

Wildfires that tore through Zabaikalsky region injured at least 34 people, four of them critically, and left more than 400 people homeless. Authorities estimate the blaze, which was swept in from Mongolia by high winds, caused 280 million rubles ($4.4 million) in damage.