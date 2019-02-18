Russia’s Pobeda Airline (Finally) Relaxes Hand Luggage Rules

Russia’s Pobeda budget airline eased up its hand luggage policy on Monday to allow passengers to carry backpacks and other items free of charge, following numerous complaints and lawsuits from passengers.

Earlier this month, Russia’s Supreme Court ordered Pobeda to change its hand luggage allowance to reflect the Transport Ministry’s 2017 ruling that gave all passengers 5 kilograms of free hand luggage plus an additional item. The court ruled that the airline had violated the regulations by charging passengers extra fees for “special” items exceeding the size of a handbag or briefcase.

“As of Feb. 18, you can choose which carry-on rules for hand luggage you follow yourselves,” Pobeda said in a statement on Sunday.