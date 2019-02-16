Russia's Lavrov Calls UK's Williamson 'Minister of War'

A day after British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson accused Moscow of "trying to goad the West" in a bellicose speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called him Britain's minister of war.

Williamson, addressing the Munich Security Conference on Friday, accused Russia of "illegal activity" on land and at sea, and called on Moscow to reset its relationship with Western countries through dialogue.

Lavrov addressed the meeting on Saturday and seized the opportunity to jibe back at Williamson when asked about the security situation of the Arctic.

"We want to understand what kind of mandate NATO is going to have in the Arctic," he said.