Russia Adopts New Global Strategy to Curtail Western 'Dominance'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced a new foreign policy strategy aimed at curtailing Western "dominance" while drawing the country closer to China and India.

The new strategy appears to view the deterioration of Moscow's relations with the West over its invasion of Ukraine as a long-term geopolitical reality.

"The Russian Federation intends to eliminate the worldwide dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries,” the strategy reads.

Russia uses the term “unfriendly countries” to describe those countries that have condemned the invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions in retaliation for Moscow’s aggressive military actions.

Announcing the document at a meeting of Russia's security council, Putin said that updates to Russia's strategy for engagement on the global stage were necessary due to "radical changes" in global affairs.