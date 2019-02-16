Russian University Building Partly Collapses, No Casualties

By Reuters
Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

A university building partly collapsed on Saturday in the Russian city of St Petersburg, trapping people under debris, but emergency services reported no casualties, Russian news agencies reported.

Around two dozen people were trapped in the building of the University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics in the centre of Russia's second biggest city, the agencies said.

The roof and several floors of the building collapsed during renovation work. TASS news agency said that acting St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov had gone to the scene.

