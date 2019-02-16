Russian Court Orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to Be Kept in Custody Until April

By Reuters
Michael Calvey Sergei Bobylev / TASS

A Moscow court has ordered Baring Vostok's founder Michael Calvey to be kept in custody until April 13.

The Basmanny court's judge, Artur Karpov, said on Saturday that Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was accused of a "serious crime" and could try to flee.

Baring Vostok is a major equity fund group in Russia. Its website says it has over $3.7 billion of committed capital.

Calvey, also a senior partner at the fund, set it up in 1994.

Earlier, Baring Vostok was cited by Interfax as saying that Calvey had been detained in connection to a dispute over Russia's Vostochny Bank, in which the fund is a controlling shareholder.

Before starting at Baring Vostok, Calvey worked for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Salomon Brothers. 

Read more about: business , court cases

Read more

Crackdown

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey is the founder and a senior partner at the Baring Vostok equity funds group.
VENEZUELA crisis

Russia's Gazprombank Freezes Accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA, Source Says

Gazprombank is Russia’s third biggest lender by assets.
Trapped inside

Russian University Building Partly Collapses, No Casualties

Around two dozen people were trapped in the building of the University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics.
Tit for tat

Russia's Lavrov Calls UK's Williamson 'Minister of War'

Earlier, Gavin Williamson accused Moscow of "trying to goad the West" in a bellicose speech.