Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin

Alexander Lukashenko Pixabay / Kremlin.ru / MT

Belarus will only supply good vodka and snacks to Russia regardless of strains on bilateral ties, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko promised at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Lukashenko arrived in southern Russia’s resort city of Sochi for talks that could last for up to three days, the Kremlin said earlier in the day. Observers speculated this year that Putin may look to forge a closer union between Minsk and Moscow, which he could head after his presidential term ends in 2024.

“Whatever the conflicts and scandals, you must remember that we will never deliver bad vodka or bad snacks to the Russians,” Lukashenko swore to Putin, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Before cameras were rushed out of the room, Putin said he was “sure” that the latest round of bilateral talks would prove useful.

Read more about: Belarus , Alcohol

Read more

Alcohol

125K Bottles of Bootleg Booze Busted in St. Petersburg

Fake labels, empty containers, corks and excise stamps were seized, police were cited as saying.
Belarus

Artists Deface Minsk Mural Celebrating Russia-Belarus Friendship

A mural in Minsk celebrating friendship between Russia and Belarus has been defaced by street artists who added barbed wire to the portraits of a girl...
Belarus

Kremlin Pays Gazprom to Cut Belarusian Gas Prices

The Kremlin has agreed to pay state-owned energy giant Gazprom $1.3 billion to supply Belarus with cut-price gas, the Kommersant newspaper reported Tuesday...
Alcohol

Alcoholism In Russia Drops by One-Third

The number of alcoholics in Russia has dropped by a third in the course of the last seven years, the country’s Federal Consumer Protection Service announced...