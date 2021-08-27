Belarusian Athlete Auctions Off Medal for $21,000

Athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who said the Belarus team tried to forcibly fly her home from the Tokyo Olympics and has since sought refuge in Poland, has sold a medal of hers for $21,000, a sports NGO said.

"The medal has now been sold and paid for by a buyer from the U.S. with a very solid track record of transactions on eBay," the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) said on its Telegram.

BSSF — an organization that supports opposition athletes — said Tsimanouskaya's silver medal from the 2019 European Games attracted "a lot of interest" from collectors and patrons of art.

"I didn't expect that it would be bought for such a sum," 24-year-old Tsimanouskaya said as quoted by BSSF, adding that she was "very happy."

The sprinter said she plans to donate the money towards helping athletes like herself who have "suffered."