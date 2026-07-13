Russia Summons German Ambassador, Accuses Berlin of Supporting Ukrainian Attacks

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Germany's ambassador in Moscow and accused Berlin of supporting Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia through military cooperation and arms supplies to Kyiv.
The ministry told the ambassador that it considered Germany's increasing support for Kyiv unacceptable.
It cited military cooperation agreements, direct weapons supplies and joint projects to develop drones, missiles and other weapons that Moscow says are being used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia.
Ukraine and Russia have both stepped up their attacks on each other's infrastructure in recent weeks. They both deny targeting civilians. Western countries including Germany are providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also criticized Germany's stance toward third countries' relations with Russia, including Russia-China ties.
Earlier this month, Germany held urgent talks with the Chinese ambassador to Berlin over reports that China is training Russian soldiers.
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