Russia Summons German Ambassador Over CDU Lawmaker’s Meeting With Exiled Chechen Separatist Leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it summoned German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff to protest a recent meeting between a German lawmaker and the fugitive head of an exiled Chechen separatist group.

Politician Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Christian Democratic Union, was accused of expressing support for the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, which was recently designated as a “terrorist” organization in Russia.

The group represents an unrecognized separatist state that existed de facto between 1991 and 2000 during the first and second Chechen wars. It has been led by Akhmed Zakayev since 2007.

Russian law enforcement has long sought the arrest of Zakayev on terrorism and murder charges. He has lived in the United Kingdom since 2002, where he was granted political asylum.