Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Two Russian Embassy Staff Killed in Kabul Bombing: Foreign Ministry

By AFP
Updated:
JAWAD JALALI / EPA / TASS

Two employees of Russia's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul were killed Monday and several people wounded in an attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"At 10:50 am Kabul time on Sept. 5, an unidentified militant set off an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian embassy in Kabul," the ministry said in a statement. 

"As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also Afghan citizens among the wounded."

The Afghan interior ministry told AFP that a suicide attacker was shot dead by Taliban guards at the embassy.

"It was a suicide attack, but before the bomber could reach his target, he was targeted by our forces and eliminated," Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor told AFP.

Asked whether the target was the Russian embassy, Takor said: "Yes." 

An Afghan civilian was killed and several others wounded in the attack, he said.

"Without any doubt, we are talking about a terrorist act, which is absolutely unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. 

Violence in Afghanistan has largely declined since the Taliban returned to power last year, but several bomb blasts — some targeting minority communities — have rocked the country in recent months.

Read more about: Afghanistan , Diplomats , Foreign Ministry

Read more

persona non grata

Russia Retaliates Against Europe With Mass Expulsions

The move follows similar measures taken against Moscow's foreign envoys over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.
free assistance

Russia in Talks to Help Tajikistan Build Afghan Border Outpost

Moscow is stepping up its activity in the region as the Taliban has captured swathes of Afghan territory from government forces.
delayed drawdown

Russia Says U.S. Troop Pullout from Afghanistan Risks 'Escalation'

The Foreign Ministry warned that Biden's new pullout deadline risks escalating the long-running conflict and derailing peace talks.
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...