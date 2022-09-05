Two Russian Embassy Staff Killed in Kabul Bombing: Foreign Ministry

Two employees of Russia's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul were killed Monday and several people wounded in an attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"At 10:50 am Kabul time on Sept. 5, an unidentified militant set off an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian embassy in Kabul," the ministry said in a statement.

"As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also Afghan citizens among the wounded."