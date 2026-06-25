France Intercepts ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Near Sicily

France took control of a Russia-linked oil tanker off the coast of Sicily this week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, marking the latest maritime seizure aimed at disrupting Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

"On Tuesday, the French navy boarded the oil tanker Deliver as it was passing off the coast of Sicily in breach of maritime law," Macron wrote in a post on X.

The vessel, which was flying a Cameroonian flag and sailing from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk, was boarded by French forces due to doubts over the validity of its registration, according to the French maritime prefecture.

France's navy escorted the tanker to an anchorage spot for further inspections.