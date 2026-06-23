Former Aeroflot CEO Arrested in Moscow, Reports Say

The former CEO of Russia’s state-owned airline Aeroflot has been arrested and faces corruption charges, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A judge from Moscow’s Tver District Court ordered Mikhail Poluboyarinov to be placed in pre-trial detention on charges of abuse of power, according to the exiled news outlet Mediazonaю

The exact details of the allegations against him remain unclear.

Poluboyarinov headed Aeroflot from November 2020 to March 2022, stepping down from the airline shortly after the European Union sanctioned him.

In 2023, he joined the state corporation Rostec, according to the news outlet RBC.