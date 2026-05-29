Russian Drone Crashes Into Apartment in Romania, Wounding 2

A Russian drone wounded two people after it crashed into an apartment building in eastern Romania, the local defense ministry said Friday, coming amid a broader uptick of both Russian and Ukrainian drones straying into the airspace of NATO members as the two countries continue attacks on each other.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” Romania’s defense ministry said in a statement.

“One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire," the statement added.

Emergency services have since put out the blaze, and the two wounded individuals were hospitalized.

There was no immediate response from Russia.

Galati, a city of more than 200,000 people, is located right across the border from southern Ukraine and Moldova.