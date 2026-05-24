Russia Kills 4 in Massive Ukraine Attack After Vowing Retaliation

Russia pounded Kyiv with a massive missile and drone attack that killed four people, authorities said Sunday, after President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation for strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.
Multiple rounds of loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital throughout the early hours of the morning, AFP journalists reported, in a barrage the air force said involved 600 drones and 90 missiles.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed in the capital and dozens wounded, while the head of the surrounding Kyiv region said two people had also been killed there.
Air defenses intercepted 549 of the drones and 55 missiles, the air force said. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians had fired a nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile in the barrage.
“Three Russian missiles against a water supply facility, a market burnt down, dozens of residential buildings damaged, several ordinary schools, and he [Putin] launched his ‘Oreshnik’ against Bila Tserkva [in central Ukraine],” Zelensky said on Telegram.
“They are genuinely deranged.”
Russia confirmed it had launched the Oreshnik at Ukraine.
“In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure on Russian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike using Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander air-launched ballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and Tsirkon cruise missiles,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The blasts in the capital caused a residential building near the government district to shake, while dozens of people took shelter in an underground metro station in the city center, AFP reporters said.
Residents were instructed to stay in shelters, as city officials warned fires had broken out.
Klitschko said damage had been recorded in every district of Kyiv, adding that a strike on a school had sparked a fire and another on a business centre led to people being trapped in a shelter.
Ukrainian authorities said Russian strikes had also wounded 12 people in the Kharkiv region, 11 in the Cherkasy region and seven in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Warning
Ukraine had been expecting a major attack after its own forces launched a drone barrage on Starobilsk, in the Russian-occupied east of the country, which Moscow said hit a college dormitory and killed at least 18 people.
Launched overnight on Thursday to Friday, the drone salvo — one of Ukraine's deadliest such strikes in months — also wounded 42 in the city, located in the occupied Luhansk region, trapping people beneath the debris.
Ukraine denied targeting civilians, saying it had hit a Russian drone unit stationed in the area.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday those responsible would face “inevitable and severe punishment.”
On Saturday, Zelensky warned that Ukraine was “seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv.”
He said on social media that Moscow may deploy “various types of weaponry,” including the nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile. There were no initial reports that an Oreshnik had been used.
Similarly, the U.S. embassy said it had”received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next 24 hours.”
Ukraine regularly targets Russian-controlled areas of the country with drones, saying the strikes are retaliation for Russian attacks.
Occupied territory
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Saturday it had pulled two more bodies from the rubble of the dormitory in Starobilsk, taking the death toll to 18.
Video shared by the ministry showed dozens of rescuers sifting through what remained of a section of the five-story building.
Most of those killed and missing were young women born between 2003 and 2008, according to a list of casualties published by the Moscow-backed governor of occupied Luhansk, Leonid Pasechnik.
“The region and the entire country share the fate of these people and the pain of their families,” he said on Telegram.
The United Nations said on Friday it “strongly condemns any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur,” adding that it could not verify details due to restricted access to the area.
Starobilsk lies about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line in eastern Ukraine. It was captured by Russian forces in the early months of the offensive in 2022.
Kyiv has recently expanded its drone capabilities and stepped up strikes on undisputed Russian territory, including residential areas and oil export infrastructure.
Moscow has launched mass barrages of missiles and drones at Ukraine almost daily since invading the country in 2022, also hitting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths. It denies targeting civilians.
U.S.-led efforts to negotiate an end to more than four years of war have slowed in recent months, with Washington's attention diverted towards its conflict in the Middle East.
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