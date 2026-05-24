Russia Hits Kyiv With Deadly Attack After Vowing Retaliation

Russia pounded Kyiv with a large missile and drone attack early on Sunday, killing two people and wounding 56, authorities said, after President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation for strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. Multiple rounds of loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital throughout the early hours of the morning, AFP journalists said. “Tonight Kyiv region is once again enduring a mass enemy attack with strike drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles,” said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the regional military administration. The blasts caused a residential building near the government district to shake, while dozens of people took shelter in an underground metro station in the city center, AFP reporters said. Residents were instructed to stay in shelters, as city authorities warned fires had broken out and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed and at least 56 wounded, 30 of them in hospitals. Ukrainian authorities and the U.S. embassy had earlier warned of a possible significant attack on Kyiv, after Russia said it would “punish” those responsible for deadly strikes in a part of eastern Ukraine under its control. Klitschko said damage had been recorded in every district of Kyiv, adding that a strike on a school had sparked a fire, and another on a business center had led to people being trapped in a shelter. Ukrainian authorities said Russian strikes had also wounded three people in the broader Kyiv region, 11 in the Cherkasy region and seven in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Warning

Ukraine had been expecting a major attack after its own forces launched a drone barrage on Starobilsk, in the Russian-occupied east of the country, which Moscow said hit a college dormitory and killed at least 18 people. Launched overnight on Thursday to Friday, the drone salvo — one of Ukraine's deadliest such strikes in months — also wounded 42 in the city, located in the occupied Luhansk region, trapping people beneath the debris. Ukraine denied targeting civilians, saying it had hit a Russian drone unit stationed in the area. Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday those responsible would face “inevitable and severe punishment.” On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine was “seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv.” He said on social media that Moscow may deploy “various types of weaponry,” including the nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile. There were no initial reports that an Oreshnik had been used. Similarly, the U.S. embassy said it had”received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next 24 hours.” Ukraine regularly targets Russian-controlled areas of the country with drones, saying the strikes are retaliation for Russian attacks.

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Occupied territory