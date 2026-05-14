Sanctioned State Duma Lawmaker Appointed as Russia’s Next Human Rights Chief

State Duma lawmaker Yana Lantratova was elected as Russia’s next human rights commissioner on Thursday, a choice that could potentially complicate future prisoner exchanges with Ukraine given accusations that she has been involved in the alleged forced transfer of Ukrainian children.

Lantratova, a member of the center-left party A Just Russia, secured 301 votes in the 450-seat State Duma, defeating candidates from the Communist and Liberal Democratic parties.

She succeeds Tatiana Moskalkova, a former senior police official whose second five-year term expires this month. Human rights commissioners can serve a maximum of two terms.

While a staunch Kremlin loyalist, Moskalkova was one of the few Russian officials to maintain a direct line of communication with Ukrainian officials after the 2022 invasion, which allowed her to help facilitate the exchange of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war.