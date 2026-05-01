Sacked Russian Deputy Minister Flees to U.S. Amid Fraud Probe, Sources Say

Denis Butsayev, a high-ranking Russian official who was recently dismissed from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, has reportedly fled to the United States to escape criminal prosecution, independent journalist Farida Rustamova reported Thursday.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin formally dismissed Butsayev as deputy minister on April 22, government documents show.

Earlier, sources told the newspaper Vedomosti that the sacked deputy minister slipped out of the country after being fired, traveling through neighboring Belarus. However, two government sources told Rustamova that Butsayev left on April 18.

“Butsayev’s departure is the first known case of a sitting official of this rank fleeing the country,” Rustamova wrote, noting that he is also the first official since 2024 to successfully evade prosecution by going abroad.