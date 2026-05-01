Russia Fired Record Number of Drones at Ukraine in April – AFP Analysis

Russia fired a record number of long-range attack drones at Ukraine in April, AFP analysis of data published by Kyiv's air force showed.

The wave of attacks came with U.S.-mediated talks on ending the conflict frozen and saw Moscow significantly increase the number of long-range drones fired in the middle of the day, a tactic Kyiv condemned as trying to inflict more civilian harm.

Russia launched 6,583 long-range drones during the month, according to a compilation of daily reports published by Ukraine's air force.

That was 2% more than the number fired in March, which was also a record at the time.

According to the data, Ukraine managed to shoot down 88% of all incoming drones and missiles.

Kyiv has touted its defenses against drones as the best in the world, developed over four years of nightly Russian barrages of Iranian-style attack craft.

Ukrainian drone interceptors have been used in the Gulf to down Iranian drones launched as part of the war in the Middle East.