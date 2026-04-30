Eksmo CEO Released From Police Custody After Questioning

The CEO and several other employees of Russia’s largest book publishing company were released from police custody on Thursday after being questioned as part of a criminal investigation into so-called LGBTQ+ “extremism.”

Eksmo CEO Yevgeny Kapyev and his colleagues were detained last week after federal investigators earlier launched a probe into LGBTQ+ “propaganda” and “extremism.”

Pro-Kremlin media at the time reported that the investigation focuses on the distribution of LGBTQ+ literature, specifically the 2021 bestseller “Summer in a Pioneer Tie.”

The novel, which depicts a relationship between a teenager and a counselor at a Soviet-era summer camp, has been a frequent target of conservative lawmakers.

In 2023, Eksmo acquired Popcorn Books, the original publisher of “Summer in a Pioneer Tie,” after it was forced to close under legal pressure.