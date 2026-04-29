Mali Rebel Group Demands Russia Leave Country Following Major Offensive

Tuareg rebels in Mali want Russian forces to leave the country, a spokesman for the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) coalition told AFP on Wednesday, coming after Al-Qaeda-linked militants and armed separatists launched a major offensive over the weekend.

Russia's Africa Corps was forced to retreat from the town of Kidal following the coordinated attacks. The central government's defense minister was killed in the offensive, and Assimi Goïta, Mali's junta leader, is reportedly in hiding.

"Our objective is for Russia to withdraw permanently from Azawad and beyond, from all of Mali," FLA spokesman, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, told AFP in Paris.

"We have no particular problem with Russia, nor with any other country. Our problem is with the regime that governs Bamako," Ramadane said, but noted that rebels still viewed Russian involvement in the conflict in a negative light.

"It supported people who committed serious crimes and massacres," he said.