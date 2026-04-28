The Kremlin said Tuesday it is seeking an urgent return to peace and stability in Mali as Russia's Defense Ministry warned that rebel forces had captured a key northern town and were "regrouping" for fresh attacks.

Russia's Africa Corps was forced to retreat from the town of Kidal over the weekend following coordinated strikes by Al-Qaeda-linked militants and Tuareg separatists.

The surprise offensive targeted strategic positions held by Mali’s Moscow-backed military junta. The central government’s defense minister was killed in attacks, and Assimi Goïta, Mali's junta leader, is reportedly in hiding.

"We consider it important that the country return to a peaceful, stable course as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked about Goïta’s current status or whereabouts, Peskov directed inquiries to Malian authorities, stating that such information "needs to be searched for in Mali, not in the Kremlin."