Russia MFA Expands Entry Ban List in Response to New EU Sanctions

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it added more people to its entry ban list of European officials, activists and academics in response to the EU’s latest sanctions package.
Brussels adopted its 20th round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, a move Moscow called a “gross violation of international law.” The sanctions targeted dozens of companies and ships across the Russian oil supply chain, banks enabling sanctions circumvention, foreign suppliers of “dual-use” goods and the developers and manufacturers of drones and other military goods.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that, in addition to responding to the new sanctions, it would retaliate against the EU’s military support for Ukraine, obstruction of maritime shipping “in the interests of our country,” as well as various acts that undermine Russia’s territorial integrity, target Russian officials and call for the seizure of Russian assets.
The “significant” expansion of Russia’s travel ban includes representatives from European institutions, EU member states and unidentified European nations that have “aligned themselves with Brussels’ anti-Russian policy.”
However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not disclose how many people were added to the entry ban list or their names.
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