Russian Platforms Label Pushkin, Gogol Classics Under ‘Drug Propaganda’ Law

Russian e-book platforms and online retailers have begun attaching warnings about drug-related content to works by classic Russian authors including Alexander Pushkin, Nikolai Gogol and Ivan Turgenev under a new law banning so-called “drug propaganda,” the exiled outlet Vyorstka reported.

The labels have appeared on major services including LitRes, MTS-owned KION Strоки and on some product listings on Ozon, Vyorstka said.

Under the legislation that took effect on March 1, literature, films, media and online content deemed to promote narcotics must be sold with a warning label.

Critics say the law risks sweeping up canonical works of Russian and world literature that contain even passing references to drugs.

Among the flagged works is a collection of Pushkin’s poems written between 1814 and 1836. Gogol’s stories “The Nose,” “Viy” and “The Overcoat” were also marked, as were Turgenev’s “Asya” and “Fathers and Sons.”

Warnings were also added to collections of children’s stories by Leo Tolstoy, as well as “The Master and Margarita,” “The White Guard” and “Morphine” by Mikhail Bulgakov.