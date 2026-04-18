Russia-Appointed Official in Occupied Kherson Holds Talks with North Korean Envoy

A Russian-installed official in occupied southern Ukraine has held talks with North Korea’s ambassador in Moscow, discussing potential cooperation in agriculture and other sectors, according to statements and media reports.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, met North Korean Ambassador Sin Hong Chol at the North Korean Embassy in Moscow, South Korea’s Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Saldo later published photographs of the meeting on social media, saying the sides explored possible collaboration in agriculture and humanitarian initiatives, as well as culture, sports and education.

The meeting highlights deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang as Russia seeks economic and military support amid its war in Ukraine, while North Korea faces chronic food shortages and international isolation.

Saldo said North Korea’s need for food products aligned with proposals from the Russian-installed administration.

He cited vegetable oil, flour and processed foods as potential areas of cooperation and invited the North Korean envoy to visit the Kherson region to familiarize himself with local farms.