Russian Stocks Slip After Iran Says Strait of Hormuz ‘Completely Open’ for Duration of Ceasefire

Russian stocks fell on Friday after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz “completely open” on the heels of a ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon.

The ruble-denominated MOEX benchmark slid 0.7%. The MOEXOG oil and gas index led the decline among major indices, dropping 2.7%.

Rosneft shares fell by more than 4%, while Gazprom Neft dropped nearly 3%. Lukoil and Tatneft both saw declines of more than 2%.

Global oil prices were down more than 11%, with Brent crude futures dropping to around $88 per barrel. The decline extended previous losses as investors hoped for further talks between the U.S. and Iran over the coming weekend.