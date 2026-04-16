Russian Central Bank Governor Warns of Unprecedented Labor Shortage

Russia is facing a labor shortage for the first time in its modern history, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday, warning that an overheated economy is driving inflation and complicating interest rate policy.

Speaking at the Moscow Exchange Forum, Nabiullina said Russia’s unemployment rate remains at a historic low of 2%. The lack of available workers has forced employers to raise wages to compete for staff, which in turn has increased production costs and consumer spending power.

“This is a new reality for the government and for business alike,” Nabiullina said. “In the past, high-rate cycles were tied to temporary external shocks, and once things stabilized, we cut rates fairly quickly.”

“Now, however, we are facing a persistent downturn in external conditions affecting both exports and imports,” she said.