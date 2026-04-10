Russia Eyes Management of Cuba’s Industrial Production

Cuba will allow Russian companies to manage industrial production on the Communist island as its energy crisis continues under a U.S. embargo, a senior Russian official said Friday.

“We discussed with our Cuban partners that Russian companies would be granted access to the management of industrial enterprises in the republic,” Deputy Industry Minister Roman Chekushov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The Cuban state company Tecnomatica had expressed interest in Russian LTE communication systems, the ministry was reported to have announced last fall.

The assembly of Russian vehicles in Cuba was suspended last month — just a year after launching — due to power outages, is also expected to resume once energy supplies normalize, Chekushov said Thursday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana Thursday, where the Russian diplomat said they discussed Cuba's economic issues, including its energy security.

“Russia is not going to leave the western hemisphere, no matter what they say in Washington,” Ryabkov told a press conference after the meeting.

“Our relations with Cuba are of a special nature... We can't just betray Cuba, it's completely out of the question, we can't leave them to their fate,” the state news agency TASS quoted him as saying.