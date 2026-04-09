Russia’s Federal Budget Deficit Blows Past Annual Target in Just 3 Months

Russia’s federal budget deficit surged past its full-year target in the first three months of 2026, underscored by a sharp decline in energy tax receipts and a double-digit spike in government spending.

According to Finance Ministry data released Wednesday, the deficit reached 4.6 trillion rubles ($58.8 billion) in the first quarter, already eclipsing the 3.8 trillion ruble ($48.6 billion) gap originally projected for the entire year.

The shortfall represents a staggering 2.6 trillion ruble increase over the deficit recorded during the same period in 2025.

Between January and March, total revenues fell by 8.2% to 8.3 trillion rubles, while spending jumped 17% to 12.9 trillion rubles.

The pain was felt most acutely in the energy sector, where oil and gas revenues plummeted 45% to 1.4 trillion rubles.

Non-oil and gas tax revenues offered a modest cushion, rising 7.1% to 6.9 trillion rubles, but were insufficient to offset the drop in hydrocarbon income or the accelerating costs of the state’s domestic and military obligations.