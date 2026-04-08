Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Republic of Altai Introduces Fines for Refusing to Hire War Veterans

Russian war veterans. Veronika Zorina / TASS

Siberia’s republic of Altai will begin fining companies that do not hire a minimum number of Ukraine war veterans after a quota law passed last year saw little uptake.

In November, lawmakers in Altai passed a law requiring companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that at least 1.2% of their workforce consists of veterans of what the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation.”

Since the law was adopted, only 32 veterans have been hired by companies across Altai, which has a population of more than 200,000, officials said, according to the newspaper Kommersant.

Authorities are now moving to enforce the requirement. Amendments adopted by the regional government introduce fines of up to 10,000 rubles ($127) for officials and 25,000 rubles ($318) for companies that fail to meet the quotas.

“Among our priorities is the reintegration of veterans of the special military operation into civilian life,” regional head Andrei Turchak said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Other regions are considering similar measures. In the nearby Krasnoyarsk region, officials are debating a proposal to introduce a 1% hiring quota for veterans at companies with at least 100 employees.

“The experience of other regions is still taking shape. There are no unified approaches yet,” said Ilya Zaytsev, head of the Krasnoyarsk regional assembly’s social policy committee.

Read more about: Veterans , Altai , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine War Veteran Kills Woman After Taking Her Hostage in Irkutsk, Local Charity Says

The man allegedly took the woman hostage after learning that a women’s shelter had reported him to the police for domestic abuse.
2 Min read

Regions Calling: Altai Protests, Kamchatka Bear Attacks and More

We zoom back in on Altai to see how this vast but sparsely populated republic continues its struggle against Moscow despite growing pressure.
5 Min read
opinion Leyla Latypova

In Altai Republic, a Kremlin-Backed Government Reform Aids the Tycoons

Despite staging one of Russia's largest wartime protests, Altai's peoples are set to lose political representation and in some cases their livelihoods...
5 Min read

Kremlin-Backed Reforms Spark Protests in Russia’s Altai Republic 

Activists blocked off part of a highway to protest Andrei Turchak’s plans for scrapping the two-tier system of local self-government.
2 Min read