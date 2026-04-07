Student Kills Teacher in Knife Attack at Perm Region School

A 17-year-old student killed his teacher with a knife at a school in the Perm region before being arrested on Tuesday, according to local authorities, who are still investigating what led to the early morning attack.

Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said the deadly incident took place at School No. 5 in Dobryanka, a town of around 30,000 people located 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the regional capital.

The teacher was taken to a nearby hospital after the knife attack. “Unfortunately, Russian language and literature teacher Olesya Petrovna Baguta could not be saved despite the doctors’ best efforts,” Makhonin said in a statement.

Law enforcement authorities said they arrested the suspected assailant, who was identified as a ninth-grade student at the school. Baguta was said to be his homeroom teacher.