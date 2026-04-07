ING Terminates Sale of Russian Business

Dutch lender ING said Tuesday it is terminating an agreement to sell its Russian business after concluding the prospective buyer was unlikely to secure approval from President Vladimir Putin.

The planned buyer of ING Bank (Eurasia) was Global Development JSC, which ING described in a January 2025 announcement as a financial investor with a background in factoring services.

ING said it canceled the deal after determining there was “no realistic expectation” the buyer would obtain the required regulatory approvals.

Since 2022, large multinationals have needed sign-off from the Russian government to sell local assets and exit the market. In November, Putin authorized the sale of Citibank’s Russian subsidiary to local investment firm Renaissance Capital