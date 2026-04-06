Zhirinovsky’s ‘Spirit’ Warns of Nuclear Fire and American Collapse in Bizarre Interview

The “spirit” of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the late firebrand founder of the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party, has resurfaced with fresh predictions of nuclear war, U.S. collapse and a strong recommendation to start planting potatoes — at least according to a pro-Kremlin tabloid.

Komsomolskaya Pravda on Monday published what it openly described as an “un-Christian” interview with a psychic, Anna Pechuyeva, and her assistant, Anna Ilyina, who claimed to have summoned Zhirinovsky’s spirit by burning a 100-ruble note.

Zhirinovsky’s old speeches regularly circulate online, often framed as eerily “prophetic.” His incendiary State Duma speech in December 2021 went viral for predicting the date and time of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with near-perfect precision.

Among his alleged spirit’s predictions in the Komsomolskaya Pravda séance-meets-interview was that Russia and Ukraine will reach some kind of peace agreement this fall, though the war itself will drag on until 2027.

Ukraine, the spirit warned, will be “sliced up like a pie,” while the United States will collapse “like the Soviet Union,” breaking into smaller states.

“He says Trump won’t be in power for long. There will be an attempt on his life, from someone close to him, a retired high-ranking military officer. It’s already in the works,” the psychic Pechuyeva claimed Zhirinovsky’s spirit told her.