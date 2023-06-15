Russia’s far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) has unveiled an AI chatbot featuring the voice and personality of its longtime firebrand leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died last year after contracting Covid-19. Zhirinovksy — known for his brash ultra-nationalist views and support of the war in Ukraine — reappeared in the form of a ghostly neural network at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday. Simply called “Zhirinovsky,” the AI chatbot is able to respond to questions and make predictions about the future.

Behold the Vladimir Zhirinovsky neural network. It says Ukraine is a "swamp full of traitors and Russophobes." This reminds me of that movie where Johnny Depp uploaded himself into the computer and tried to take over the world https://t.co/yN0WKC6MJ6 pic.twitter.com/C9SHzyPcFQ — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 15, 2023

During Thursday’s showcase, the virtual Zhirinovsky said Russia’s war in Ukraine would “continue until peace and the Russian people’s safety are fully restored.” “We won’t leave our compatriots to their fate. Russia’s victory is inevitable and we will achieve all our goals,” it said. LDPR noted that the chatbot had been trained with more than 18,000 hours of the political showman’s recorded speeches and interviews.