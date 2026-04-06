Ukrainian Drone Attack Triggers Fire at Key Russian Black Sea Oil Terminal – Reports

A major Russian oil export terminal on the Black Sea caught fire overnight following a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, authorities and satellite data indicated, in the latest strike on infrastructure critical to Moscow’s energy revenues.

The Sheskharis terminal near the port of Novorossiysk, the largest oil loading facility in southern Russia, was hit during the attack in the early hours of Monday, Bloomberg reported.

Ukraine has targeted ports and terminals that handle a significant share of Russia’s seaborne crude shipments and fuel supplies since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has caused global oil prices to surge, giving Moscow an unexpected windfall.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said Ukrainian drones had attacked Novorossiysk, damaging several residential buildings. He did not confirm a hit on the terminal, saying only that drone debris had been found on the grounds of several enterprises.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a fire at the Sheskharis facility. This footage could not be independently verified.