Moscow’s Chief Architect Kuznetsov Steps Down After Nearly 14 Years

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday signed a decree relieving the city’s chief architect Sergei Kuznetsov of his duties after nearly 14 years overseeing urban development.
Kuznetsov had been credited with modernizing Moscow’s streetscapes, opening the Moscow River embankment to bike paths and guiding projects including the Luzhniki Stadium renovation for the 2018 World Cup and Zaryadye Park.
Sobyanin’s decree states that Kuznetsov was relieved “at his own request.”
A source close to Moscow’s architecture and planning department told The Moscow Times that Kuznetsov’s tenure had become increasingly controversial within urban planning circles and he was seen as having lost influence over the city’s architectural direction in recent years.
“For the last six months or so, [Kuznetsov] hasn’t really been involved in architectural decisions anyway,” the source said on condition of anonymity since he is not authorized to speak to the press.
“The firing of Kuznetsov is part of broader staffing reshuffles,” he added.
The source identified Artem Dedkov, a former deputy head of the Main Architectural-Planning Department (GlavAPU), as a likely candidate to take over as Moscow’s chief architect.
In December, GlavAPU was merged into Moscow’s central planning and development agency.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.