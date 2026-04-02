Elon Musk’s Father Says He Held ‘Memorable’ Meeting With Vladimir Putin

The father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that he had a “brief but memorable” meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
“Although it was short, I remember it well,” the 79-year-old Errol Musk told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti, which described him as a high-tech investment and innovation expert.
Musk did not specify when and under what circumstances the meeting with the Russian president took place, noting only that it lasted more than an hour and included several other people.
“[Putin] shook my hand and said, ‘Welcome to Russia’,” Musk recalled.
Errol Musk said Tuesday that he was in Russia for a two-week trip focused on research projects with Russian scientists.
The pro-Kremlin Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, which arranged the trip, said Musk is expected to visit a high-tech plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region, attend a venture capital forum in Kazan and visit an Orthodox Church in Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow.
The elder Musk has previously voiced his admiration for Putin, saying his family was “in awe” of the Russian leader.
In June, he heaped praise on Russia while attending a far-right forum in Moscow hosted by the Tsargrad Institute, which was founded by the businessman Konstantin Malofeyev and directed by ideologue Alexander Dugin.
Musk called Putin a “real man” in an interview with Russia’s state-run news agency TASS in October.
Errol and Elon Musk suffered a major split when Errol had a child in 2017 with a stepdaughter four decades his junior. The elder Musk said their relationship has since improved.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.