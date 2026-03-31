North Korean, Russian News Agencies Join Forces in 'Info War'

North Korea's state news agency and Russian counterpart TASS have agreed to counter jointly what they call "disinformation" delivered by their "many enemies," the outlets reported Tuesday, in a further deepening of ties.

Western governments have long accused Russia of spreading false information online as well as in traditional media, and both countries rank near the bottom of the Reporters Without Borders press freedom index.

North Korea has also sent thousands of troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine as well as munitions, with Moscow providing financial aid, military technology, food and energy to the isolated nuclear-armed nation in return.

"The courage and willingness for self-sacrifice that both soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army demonstrate today are already inscribed in modern history," TASS quoted its director general Andrei Kondrashov as saying in Pyongyang.

"Everyone understands that today we are fighting modern Nazism together," Kondrashov said.