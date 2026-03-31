Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Explosion at Tatarstan Petrochemical Plant Kills 3, Injures Dozens

A large plume of smoke rising over the town of Nizhnekamsk after an explosion at Nizhnekamskneftekhim on March 31, 2026. @exilenova_plus / Telegram

An explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan killed at least three workers and injured dozens more, the facility’s owner said Tuesday.

The blast occurred at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Russia’s largest producer of synthetic rubber and plastics, located in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk, around 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of Kazan.

Sibur, the petrochemical company that owns the plant, said the explosion was likely caused by an “equipment malfunction.” It said injured workers were receiving medical care and that the facility had been evacuated.

Tatarstan’s prosecutor’s office said it had launched a preliminary investigation and could pursue criminal charges if safety violations are found.

Videos circulating on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising over Nizhnekamsk, while Mayor Radmir Belyayev said the blast wave shattered windows in nearby homes.

Russian media reported that residents smelled a chemical odor in the air after the incident, though Sibur said monitoring showed no threat to public safety or the environment.

Read more about: Tatarstan , Accidents , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘I Wanted to Cry’: Rural Russian Schools in Worse Shape Than Those in War-Torn Ukraine, Regional Official Says

District head Yevgeny Varakin used to oversee the reconstruction of the Ukrainian cities of Lysychansk and Rubizhne after Russian troops seized control...
1 Min read
Feature

For Indigenous Families in Russia, Keeping Language Alive Is an Impossible Task

In Russia's ethnic republics, erasure facilitated by Kremlin-dictated policy has many fearing for the future of their Indigenous languages.
5 Min read

Viral Russian Gang Drama Revisits the Ultraviolence of 1980s Kazan

The No. 1 series in Russia recreates Kazan's thriving gang culture of the late 80s. But it brings up painful memories for some who lived through it.
6 Min read

World’s Largest Tatar Language Platform to Shut Down After Western Developer Exits Russia

Ana Tele had been used by more than 100,000 Tatar language learners both within Russia and abroad.
3 Min read