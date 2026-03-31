Explosion at Tatarstan Petrochemical Plant Kills 2, Injures Dozens

An explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan killed at least two workers and injured dozens more, the facility’s owner said Tuesday.

The blast occurred at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Russia’s largest producer of synthetic rubber and plastics, located in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk, around 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of Kazan.

Sibur, the petrochemical company that owns the plant, said the explosion was likely caused by an “equipment malfunction.” It said injured workers were receiving medical care and that the facility had been evacuated.

Tatarstan’s prosecutor’s office said it had launched a preliminary investigation and could pursue criminal charges if safety violations are found.

Videos circulating on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising over Nizhnekamsk, while Mayor Radmir Belyayev said the blast wave shattered windows in nearby homes.

Russian media reported that residents smelled a chemical odor in the air after the incident, though Sibur said monitoring showed no threat to public safety or the environment.