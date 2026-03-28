Russian Strikes on Ukraine Kill 4, Damaging Port and Maternity Hospital

Russian air attacks across Ukraine early Saturday killed at least four people and damaged critical infrastructure including a port and a maternity hospital, authorities said, as Russia pressed on with its war with Ukraine.

In the southern port city of Odesa, two people were killed and at least 13 wounded, Sergiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said, adding one of the strikes damaged the roof of a maternity hospital.

Images released by Ukrainian emergency services showed shattered windows, rubble inside the building and firefighters working at the site of the attack.

"There was no military purpose whatsoever — this was pure terror against ordinary civilian life," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

A port in the Odesa region was also damaged in the shelling, Ukraine's state ports authority said.