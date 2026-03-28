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Russian Strikes on Ukraine Kill 4, Damaging Port and Maternity Hospital

By AFP
A man checks equipment in a destroyed room of a maternity hospital building damaged by a Russian air attack on Odesa on March 28, 2026. Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP

Russian air attacks across Ukraine early Saturday killed at least four people and damaged critical infrastructure including a port and a maternity hospital, authorities said, as Russia pressed on with its war with Ukraine.

In the southern port city of Odesa, two people were killed and at least 13 wounded, Sergiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said, adding one of the strikes damaged the roof of a maternity hospital.

Images released by Ukrainian emergency services showed shattered windows, rubble inside the building and firefighters working at the site of the attack.

"There was no military purpose whatsoever — this was pure terror against ordinary civilian life," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

A port in the Odesa region was also damaged in the shelling, Ukraine's state ports authority said.

Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine overnight, 252 of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian air force.

In Kryvyi Rih, a man was killed in a morning strike that hit an industrial site, said Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipro regional administration. He said fires erupted at the site.

In the central Poltava region, one person was killed after Russian drones hit a residential building and industrial facilities.

"Each such strike proves that Russia has no intention of ending this war. That is why any easing of pressure on it is dangerous," Zelensky said.

In Russia's Yaroslavl region, a child was killed in a drone attack, regional governor Mikhail Evraev said on Telegram.

Moscow said that a total of 155 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed in Russia's airspace overnight.

Read more about: Ukraine war

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